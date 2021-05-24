Digital vax-check tool to be rolled out on Monday

The Government will roll out a digital VAX-Check tool from the 4th of next month.

As announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, this will be made available to all workplaces, tertiary institutions, and houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafés, cinemas, gyms, pools, and tattoo parlors allowing them to open at 70% capacity, but only to fully-vaccinated persons.

Cinemas, gyms, tattoo parlors, salons can also apply for a Permit to Operate through the COVID Pass Portal.

All workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafés, cinemas, gyms, pools, tattoo parlors, salons/spas that do not have a careFIJI QR Code Check-In Account can register for a QR Code account.

From Monday, these entities can apply to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Tourism and Transport for an account to use the VAX-Check tool through the approved QR Code application.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says for entities such as houses of worship that may need assistance to access the registration portals can visit the nearest Legal Aid offices.

All these entities must have a QR Code Account and must verify the vaccination status of their patrons using the VAX-Check tool.