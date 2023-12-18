Digital healthcare introduced

[File Photo]

Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) to strengthen digital healthcare for community Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and COVID-19 in Fiji.

The project aims to assist the Ministry in establishing digital tools for patient tracking and case management of NCDs, COVID-19 and long COVID.

This project is the first of its kind and will greatly assist the Ministry in obtaining real-time data when engaging healthcare workers and community health workers at the community level.

It will help build up the Ministry’s capability to facilitate community engagement in response to NCDs and Communicable Disease outbreaks.

Healthcare workers will be able to trace and carry out patient management through remote tracking and follow-up of NCDs, COVID and long-COVID cases in a timely manner.

The project funding is intended to run for a period of one year with a sustainable plan to be developed by the project team and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.