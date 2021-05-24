Difficult two years for health staff: Minister

The Ministry of Health will now gradually move its staff to normal working hours.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they will also align official leave entitlements for staff accrued over the year.

Dr Waqainabete says it has been an all-out two-year effort by the medical frontliners and they are aware of the physical and mental toll the pandemic can have.

“Health workers and frontliners have done their best for the two years to protect us as much as possible. We must do our part now to protect them by getting vaccinated and by taking precautions to prevent becoming infected or infecting someone else. “

The World Health Organization has determined that one in four health workers globally will experience mental stress during the pandemic.