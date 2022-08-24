Diagnosing TB in children a challenge: Dr Bayanivalu

Dr Bayanivalu says symptoms of tuberculosis in children are swollen glands and lymph nodes, cough, fever, chills, weight loss, poor growth and some even develop meningitis or TB of the brain.

Tuberculosis is tricky in children as it is difficult to diagnose them.

Acting National Tuberculosis Control Officer, Doctor Emosi Bayanivalu highlighted this at the two-day TB Elimination Workshop in Suva.

Dr Bayanivalu says children are less likely to present symptoms of tuberculosis, and samples collected can have very few bacteria in them, hence, the difficulty in proper and timely diagnosis.

“Also with some of our young who are vulnerable, children less than 15 years, pediatric classified age of the population. It’s a bit tricky in children, especially under 15 years of age. Usually, they present with what you call extrapulmonary TB.”

He adds that children are one of the high-risk groups and more awareness is needed on pediatric tuberculosis.

“So, the high-risk population, we are addressing that they should also increase awareness in special outpatients like in diabetic hub and others that we have in Fiji. If they have the symptoms, they should present to any health centre or health facilities as soon as possible.”

He adds both children and adults with tuberculosis symptoms should present themselves early to a health facility, for early treatment and to reduce the transmission rate at home or in the community.