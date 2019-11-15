Diabetes Fiji to build more foot clinics

In a bid to encourage early treatment of diabetic foot problems, Diabetes Fiji is planning to diversify its clinics in the Central and Western Division.

Project Manager Viliame Qio says their priority areas include the greater Suva and Nausori corridor as well as the Nadi to Lautoka areas.

Qio adds there have been a lot of amputations in these areas.

“Eighty percent of our health facilities in Fiji now have foot-care services in their health facilities. These foot-care services, one is the assessment of the feet to detect the problem and secondly is the early treatment of diabetic foot-problems”.

He also highlighted that over 200 nurses and doctors have been trained to facilitate the daily operations of these foot clinics across the country.