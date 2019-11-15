Dengue fever and leptospirosis common post cyclone period

The Ministry of Health says they had publicly announced cases of dengue fever and leptospirosis since April this year.

Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says they had declared in April an outbreak of these two diseases.

His comments come after the National Federation Party in a statement said that it is shocking how the Government failed Fijians on these disease outbreaks.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong

In a statement authorized by the party vice president, Lenora Qereqeretabua, NFP claims the Government is all about the show and nothing about the substance.

However, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong stresses these diseases are common in post-cyclone period.

“These are not diseases that will go away immediately because the post-cyclone period involves rainy weather and right now even after the cyclone we still having a lot of rainfall throughout Fiji which is causing trouble in terms of allowing the caustic organism to persist. So because the rainfall is ongoing the efforts have to be ongoing. So what I am trying to say is that we are now having to remodel some of our service delivery models so that they can fit in with this ongoing threat of leptospirosis, dengue fever, and typhoid and COVID-19”

He says they have deployed personnel in the Central and the Eastern division and have distributed over 900 water and hygiene sanitation kits to improve hygiene practices.

Over 3000 dengue fever cases and 1000 leptospirosis cases have been recorded in the country with 14 deaths.