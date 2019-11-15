Decrease in attrition level: Dr Waqainabete

The Health Ministry has revealed there is a major decrease in the attrition level of our nurses and doctors.

Apart from political stability, Health Minister Dr Waqainabete says there is better working conditions and salaries.

Often being criticized about their level of service, Dr Waqainabete says they have done all they can to reduce the issue of brain drain.

“I must say that the attrition rate has dropped and it’s happened because overall things has improved, the salaries of health staff has improved and we are also building the professionalism within our Ministry.”

Attrition rates soared to over 77 percent from 1987 to 1999.

Dr Waqainabete says with better retention now it’s vital to maintain a professional working environment.

“So that our staff realize that it’s cool to be professional and it’s cool to be passionate about your job and they need to work very hard to protect the health of our nation.”

Dr Waqainabete says the development of our health system is still a work in progress and more improvements are needed.