Decision on local immunization campaign tomorrow

The decision to conduct a localized immunization campaign for measles in Labasa, Rewa, and Nasinu will be decided tomorrow.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the supplementary vaccinations will depend on the initial contact tracing and surveillance that is conducted by the team.

Two new cases of measles were identified in Labasa, three in Rewa, and one in Nasinu.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Minister says the ministry has enough measles vaccines and it can be administered to Fijians who reside in the affected areas.

“What WHO has said is that we need to deal with emerging threats so once we have COVID at a very low baseline level, our emerging threat at the moment is this eradication of measles.”

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says Fijians need to continue to adhere to the health advisories.

“From the current indications, we are not having a full-blown epidemic spread. What we are getting is isolated cases that are unrelated to each other and so we are quite happy with our ability to contain any measles potential outbreaks that relate to measles.”

The health ministry confirms that the four children and two adults who are infected with measles are in isolation and are in stable condition.