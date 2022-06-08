Data collection training for Health officials

The Ministry of Health is enhancing its data collection capabilities by training staff.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says COVID-19 was challenging as they struggled to collect data and make certain determinations.

56 Ministry employees are attending three days of training at the Fiji National University.

Article continues after advertisement

“We actually want the data to be managed so that it can be turned around into important information. One of the biggest problem we do have is that plenty of the data, the process of collecting the data and collating it is too delayed.”

Dr. Fong says such training will prepare health officials for future crises as data collected during the COVID-19 outbreak took too long to be interpreted.

He says he wants to see quick responses developed soon after they receive data as this will allow the messages to spread quickly to the public.