CWP Fiji raises over $4,000 for cancer awareness

More than $4,200 was collected and handed over to the Fiji Cancer Society during the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Fiji Pink Ribbon High tea in Suva.

This is the second year of the Pinktober fundraising initiative undertaken by the CWP Fiji group.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says it’s important to reach everyone who is unsure of their condition.

The event aims to provide a platform for women parliamentarians to advocate for reproductive cancer in terms of better services and access to information.

It also highlights the burden placed on women and the inequalities they face as cancer victims.

“It is slowly growing in size, it is getting bigger and it is getting brighter! But the question we have to ask ourselves is – is it getting more effective, are we reaching everyone we want to reach that is, those who are unsure of their condition, those who suffer in silence. Is our message clear and sincere and gently appealing that we are here to help.

Members of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians include Veena Bhatnagar, Salote Radrodro, Premila Kumar, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, Rosy Akbar, Ro Teimumu Kepa, Selai Adimaitoga, Lynda Tabuya, and Adi Litia Qionibaravi.