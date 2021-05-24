CWM Pediatric unit benefit from twinning program

The Christchurch Pediatric Oncology and Hematology Center in New Zealand through a twinning program continues to support our Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Speaking at the International Childhood Cancer Day, CWM’s Pediatric Registrar Doctor Savenaca Seduadua says the program began with phone consultation and have expanded to weekly zoom calls.

“In this weekly conferences we not only discuss new cases but also on-going treatments and those on palliative care.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Seduadua adds that Fiji records between 20 to 30 childhood cancer cases annually.