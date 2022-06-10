CWM MRI machine suffers technical glitches

[File Photo]

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) table machine at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva has sustained technical glitches which is expected to affect services.

The MRI is a medical imaging technique in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body.

The Health Ministry urges members of the public to bear with staff as they attempt to address the faulty MRI table with engineers in Australia.

It says normally engineers virtually consult with staff on how to address these defaults or else they are flown in to look into the matter if the online consultations do not work.

National Coordinator Radiology Mereoni Gaunavinaka says at the MRI Table is working intermittently but it should be normal once engineers have addressed the issue.