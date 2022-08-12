CWM Hospital receives lifesaving equipment

[Photo: Supplied]

Japan International Cooperation Agency today handed over approximately $200,000 worth of medical equipment to the CWM Hospital in Suva.

These include infant incubators, resuscitaires, and infusion pumps.

This assistance was made possible through Chief Medical Advisor Doctor Jemesa Tudravu, and Head of Pediatric Unit Doctor Ilisapeci Tuibeqa, who participated in two of JICA’s training programmes that allowed them to apply for the follow-up cooperation.

Doctor Tudravu says the support is timely and will assist the CWM Hospital in its delivery of essential newborn and child health services.

JICA Representative in Fiji, Mayumi Amaike says they are committed to working alongside the Ministry to improve maternal and child health.

Amaike says these equipment will be used during in-house training to enhance knowledge and practical skills of medical personnel working at the Paediatric Unit.

She adds this will ultimately improve overall care of pre-mature babies and newborns at the hospital.