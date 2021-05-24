COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong

A new sub-variant of COVID-19 has been identified as a threat to Fiji.

BA.2 – a sub-variant of the Omicron strain has been found in five African countries, however, New Zealand has also recorded cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong confirms their team detected one case in border quarantine where it was managed and contained.

Dr Fong admits the possibility of the variant spreading in Fiji is high but the country has good vaccine coverage, providing protection to vulnerable Fijians.

He adds mutations are one of the main reasons why the ministry is trying to develop its ability to do genome sequencing locally.