COVID safe measures enforced in hospitals

Colonial War Memorial Hospital. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has clarified that hospitals are reserved the right to refuse entry to persons not adhering to COVID safety measures.

In a statement, the Ministry says it is striving to protect vulnerable patients under its care.

It is also encouraging visitors to produce their own masks and wear them to protect themselves and their patients.

Fijians are being reminded of their duty in protecting the vulnerable admitted to these facilities by wearing masks and adhering to the social distancing rule.