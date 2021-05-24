Home

COVID cases continue to be recorded

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 4:40 am
103 new cases were recorded by the Ministry of Health.

103 new cases were recorded by the Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 97 new cases were recorded on Saturday, four new cases were recorded on Sunday and two new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

Of the total cases recorded, eight cases were recorded in the Central Division; seven in the Western Division, four in the Northern Division and 84 cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Dr Fong adds that the single COVID death recorded was of an 87-year-old female from the Central Division, who died at home on Friday. She was not vaccinated.

Fiji has recorded 897 COVID-19 positive patients who died from other serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19. Their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths, therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

 

