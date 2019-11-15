COVID-19 tests return negative

Test results for four people suspected of having COVID-19 have returned negative.

The Ministry of Health has put up a social media post saying they received the results last night after tests were conducted at the Victorian Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia.

The Ministry adds the results confirm that the four individuals who were under strict isolation do not have COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The four included a 15-month old girl who developed respiratory symptoms after arriving in Fiji from the United States of America on Tuesday, a 37-year-old Fijian woman who returned from a trip to Italy and a three-year-old Fijian boy and his mother, who developed respiratory symptoms after they returned from Bali and Singapore.

The Ministry confirms there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Fiji.