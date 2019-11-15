COVID-19 should not stop oral health survey

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong says there should not be any reason why an oral health survey cannot be conducted.

This comes as the Fiji Dental Association says it has been calling for a national dental and oral health survey as the last one conducted was in 2004.

Former Association President Dr. Vikash Singh claims with COVID-19 concerns, Oral Health services, and other issues have been neglected.

The Permanent Secretary for Health confirms that Oral Health services have been scaled back due to concerns surrounding the pandemic.

“We will need to go back and have a look at the decisions being made with regards to the actual oral health survey. I know oral health service has been pulled back a bit because of the COVID-19 concerns. But that should not have stopped the oral health survey.”

Meanwhile, the Dental Association believes oral health issues should continue to be prioritized despite the COVID-19.