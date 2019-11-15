COVID-19 puts routine childhood immunization in danger

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting routine childhood immunization in danger.

The United Nations Children’s Fund in the Pacific says it has recorded a decline in child vaccination coverage as COVID-19 continues to bring about fear and uncertainty.

UNICEF is concerned this could later lead to a population of disease-susceptible children

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fiji has one of the highest immunization coverage globally and we have not lapsed in this area.

UNICEF Pacific Rep Sheldon Yett says healthcare disruptions caused by COVID-19 could have a devastating impact on child mortality.

“We have seen a drop-off. A small drop-off and fear where some mothers are afraid to take their children to get essential vaccines. That’s a problem. We know diseases like measles and other diseases can be very dangerous to children to continue. The focus is on COVID-19 but there are other issues out there as well.”

Dr Waqainabete says COVID-19 does not erase other diseases and their impact, and they will ensure that every child gets their full immunization routine.

“As soon as a child is born. From their birth registration, we understand where they would be going next in terms of their clinics and they are being watched. And if they do not turn up for their vaccination, our teams actually go to their address, calls them or visits them and tries to understand the reasons why they haven’t had their vaccine.”

The Minister says getting children immunized is part of the law.

These vaccines are essential for protecting children from infectious diseases such as measles, rubella, tuberculosis, mumps or polio.

“Part of the Child Welfare Act is actually the rights around a child. The rights to health and education. So using that we can be able to talk with the parents about the importance of actually making sure they have the immunization.”

The World Health Organisation says misinformation about vaccines are also adding fuel to the fire, putting young lives at risk.

It says the avoidable suffering and death caused by children missing out on routine immunizations could be far greater than COVID-19 itself.