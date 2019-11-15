COVID-19: Nine-year-old to get test results today

A nine-year-old boy who is currently under isolation at the CWM Hospital will be able to know whether he has Coronavirus when he receives his test result this afternoon.

The boy and his family who are Fijian nationals traveled from Bangladesh and transited through Singapore en-route for Fiji.

The nine-year-old along with his family members were screened upon arrival at the Nadi International Airport on Sunday and were cleared as none showed any symptoms of illness at the time.

The Ministry says the boy was admitted at the CWM hospital on Tuesday as he began to have a fever, however, Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the patient’s symptoms are not that of COVID-19.

“Not all the signs and symptoms are that of Coronavirus but again we’re being extra cautious. We’ve done this before and fortunately until now none has been confirmed. We are hopeful that this will be the same and we’ll look forward to the afternoon when the result will come back.”

The Health Minister says if the test result returns negative the child will then be released.