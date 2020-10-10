COVID-19 has affected nutritional intake of Fijians

COVID-19 has affected the ability of many Fijians to access healthy food.

Launching the Food and Health Guidelines for Fiji project, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says COVID-19 has resulted in job losses.

This, he says has led to a reduction in peoples’ ability to afford nutritional food.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong adds it’s important to maintain a healthy diet during these times to prevent communicable and non-communicable diseases.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown the extent to which a local health crisis can rapidly evolve into a pandemic that puts pressure not only on the health system but also on agriculture and food system, livelihoods, businesses and the economy at large. Good nutrition levels are important before, during and after infection contributing to a strong immune response to the disease. The COVID-19 crisis has exposed and has accentuated many of the food systems vulnerabilities with potential impacts on our food and nutrition security of the Fijian population.”

The Ministry is calling on Fijians to go local, and plant their own vegetables to ensure they have access to safe, adequate and healthy food.