COVID-19 control measures limit the spread of seasonal flu

Measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country seem to also be suppressing the country’s flu cases.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr Basharat Munshi says it’s no surprise that COVID-19 control measures have limited the spread of the seasonal flu.

“The COVID-safety measures apply to the whole spectrum of respiratory acquired infectious diseases, so if two people are wearing mask one being someone who has got a respiratory illness and one being a vulnerable person then the chances of transmission is lowered quite a bit.”

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says before the pandemic, concerns about improper hygiene were commonplace, but this flu season hospitals and health centres are reporting far fewer numbers than previous years.

Fijians are urged to keep practicing good hygiene to prevent a spike in the flu which is common during this time of the year.