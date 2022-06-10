Ministry notes downward trend in COVID cases

[File Photo]

Fijians are being advised to get their booster doses because immunity obtained from COVID-19 vaccination wanes over time.

The Ministry of Health has recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19.

11 were recorded on Tuesday, 12 on Wednesday and 38 as at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 61 cases, 38 were from the Central Division, 18 in the Western Division and five in the Northern Division.

According to the Ministry, the current case numbers indicate there is an urgent need to increase booster dose coverage across Fiji.

95 percent of the target population have received the first two doses of the vaccine and 30 percent of the population above the age of 18 have had a booster dose.

The Ministry believes it is in a better position to focus on hospitals and medical services to mitigate against severe disease and death.

This will include the ongoing community engagement and outreach for diagnosis and treatment in the community, and the maintenance of health facility readiness to provide treatment.

The Ministry has received a large number of drugs and consumables and a nationwide deployment effort is underway to deliver these to all the medical facilities.