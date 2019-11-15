Coronavirus: Travellers falling ill advised to see a doctor

People who have visited or transited through Coronavirus infected countries and passed screening at Fiji’s points of entry are being urged to visit a doctor if they become ill.

A multi-layered extreme precaution process has been implemented by the government as the world grapples with the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says their Steering Committee is monitoring developments and updating strategies accordingly.

“As I have said we have a brains trust that looks at the best practices that are coming through and thinking about what we should do on a step by step basis to ensure that we can be able to protect our nation.”

Dr Waqainabete adds the health ministry’s strategy in dealing with the measles outbreak last year has proven effective, and they’re implementing similar measures to deal with Coronavirus.

“If our health system was weak then we would have suffered very badly with the measles outbreak. We understand that but we also looking for ways to continue to strengthen our health system and also making sure that adequate resources to deal with it.”

Meanwhile, WHO is currently enhancing Pacific Island countries’ health systems including Fiji in detecting cases, collecting test samples, treating patients, control infection in health centers, maintaining the right supplies and communicate with the public about the risk.