Coronavirus: MOH says more suspect cases expected

The Ministry of Health says it is expected that with time they will investigate more persons with relevant travel history and symptoms related to the 2019-novel Coronavirus.

The Ministry says this should not alarm the public, as this is an indication of the level of alert they are maintaining for this globally spreading disease.

Health Minister Dr. Iferemi Waqainabete says in a statement with more cases detected in countries around the world, including in neighboring countries such as Australia, they continues to be on high alert and are preparing for the possible importation of cases.

Article continues after advertisement

So far all suspected cases of Coronavirus in Fiji have tested negative.

Dr. Waqainabete has also assured Fijians that they will provide timely information on the update of suspected cases and the subsequent testing which is carried out in Melbourne, Australia.

The Minister is also pleading with Fijians not to share rumors and misinformation about the deadly virus.