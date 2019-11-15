Coronavirus: Gautum clarifies appropriate face masks to be used

The demand for appropriate face masks have sky rocketed in the past two weeks as people are trying to protect themselves from contracting the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

One of the main suppliers in Fiji, Medical Pacifica Pte Ltd says they have also run out of face masks.

Director, Bhoo Gautum clarifies that the P2 and N95 face masks are the appropriate type of masks people should use to protect themselves.

“The P2 and N95 which is supposed to provide greater than 94 percent filtration against air borne contaminants is fast running out. We as suppliers of this particular mask in Fiji have completely sold out and as a matter of fact we are receiving numerous calls not only from local entities but worldwide people wanting to buy stock from us.”

Gautum says the closure of manufacturing factories in China is contributing to the shortage.

“When the factory shut down all the workers are send back home to the villages. Now with the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, the factory shut down have been extended. This is to ensure that there is no further infection of these factory workers. That’s going to delay the startup of the factory and then further delay the production these PPE’s.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry continues to reiterate that the best way people can protect themselves is by practicing proper health hygiene.