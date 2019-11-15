Coronavirus: Fiji ready for more stringent measures

The government is ready to implement further stringent measures at our borders in light of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

A statement released yesterday confirms authorities are closely monitoring international developments, ready to pursue heightened strategies if deemed necessary.

As of now the Immigration Department is closing our borders to those who don’t meet the temporary travel requirements.

All foreign nationals who have been in mainland China within 14 days of their intended travel to Fiji will not be allowed entry.

Along with international border restrictions, no passenger arrivals or transits will be permitted for those that fall under the same controls.

Travelers who don’t meet the travel restriction are advised to re-think their flight routes.