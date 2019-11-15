Congenital Heart Defect affects one in every 100 babies

Fiji annually records about 200 cases of Congenital Heart Disease, the most common birth defect in the world.

The Sai Prema Foundation believes 1 in every 100 babies in Fiji, is born with the disease.

Marking ‘Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week’, the Foundation’s Medical Coordinator Dr Krupali Tappoo says more work is needed in identifying children with the abnormality.

“In Fiji we have about 200 children being born every year with congenital heart defects. In the South Pacific region we have about two and a half thousand children being born every year with congenital heart defects. So they are the commonest birth defect in the world”.

Over the last 3 years, the Foundation has facilitated 71 free surgeries for children with congenital heart disease worth more than 7 million dollars.

Dr Tappoo says they are committed to helping patients with Congenital Heart Disease.

“Twice as many children die from congenital heart defects than from all childhood cancers combined”.

The Foundation aims to set up a local team trained in India so they can treat children in Fiji and the South Pacific.