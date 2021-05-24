Complains over health service delivery

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has stressed that medical workers are constantly reminded to have compassion.

This comes in response to numerous complaints against medical staff and the condition of health facilities during budget consultations around the country.

Nausori Resident, Abdul was among other residents who have voiced frustrations over health services.

“75-year-old man, after that they gave him morphine – I told the nurse he is facing severe chest pain just tell the doctors to see him. She said they are coming. They were having a shift change, maybe 12 or 15 doctors, they were doing their discussion, it’s ok I understand, but at least one can come and see. We were there until 11 pm.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says whether a doctor, nurse or an orderly, all staff must be helpful and polite.

“We make it very clear with our staff. But we deal with if there is any disciplinary issue that needs to be sorted, we deal with them through the disciplinary process. If we say process issue that also needs to be dealt.”

The same individual recalled another incident, where he took his daughter to the Nausori Health Centre but had to wait for more than two hours.

Doctor Waqainabete agrees they are facing some issues at the Health Center in question.

“We know for sure there are places at times that have challenges. At one time Valelevu was a challenge – we have sorted that. At the moment Nausori Health Center is a challenge. Some of it is also because of the work that needs to be done in the facility, but also the works that need to happen with the processes that we have at the Nausori Health Center.”

The Ministry lets managers on the ground deal with issues, but he also regularly visits hospitals and health centres to ensure services run smoothly.