Community support is vital: Waqainabete

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has called for the support of Fijians to help avoid any possible typhoid outbreak.

The Minister says while there have been fewer cases recorded, an outbreak is still possible if people are not responsible.

Two villagers in the northern division went into lockdown a few weeks ago because of typhoid, and Dr. Waqainabete says the adherence of villagers helps prevent the spread of the disease.

“We alluded to the fact that we work with the communities in Cakaudrove that had typhoid and that at the moment the two communities identified with typhoid, for now, we have lifted the restrictions.”

Dr. Waqainabete says a surveillance system is in place to detect cases of typhoid.