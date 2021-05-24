Collaboration with overseas experts save lives

More children are surviving cancer in Fiji thanks to improvements in health care and treatment.

As the world marks International Childhood Cancer Day, local doctors say collaboration with experts overseas has helped save lives.

CWM’s Pediatric Registrar Doctor Savenaca Seduadua says cancer survival rates among children are higher than they’ve ever been.

Article continues after advertisement

“According to recent data, the overall remission rate for childhood cancer in Fiji is about 84% with the survival rate of 49% which has doubled from the time we start treating.”

Dr. Seduadua says the CWM Hospital has been working with the Oncology and Hematology Centre in Christchurch New Zealand to offer better cancer treatment.

WOWS KIDS Fiji Co-founder Sina Kami says childhood cancer is a difficult topic for many.

“For us to deal with children it’s really hard to ask a mum or dad to tell their stories and I kept saying that some of them don’t want to talk because the surrounding that people around will say don’t talk about it because it’s a curse.”

Star Printery has today come on board to sponsor a “Gift Your Birthday” fundraiser where donors are encouraged to mark their birthdays by helping out WOWS Kids Fiji.