Choose healthier food option: Dr Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health is urging people to opt for healthier food options during this period of rising food costs.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says poor meal planning risks one’s getting a non-communicable disease like diabetes.

Dr. Waqainabete adds that starting up a backyard garden will be a smart choice for Fijian families too.

“I think the advisory stays the same, you know our local food are health, you know the many greens. I’ve been to the markets during the weekends, there are local fruits and vegetables available. You know, they are relatively cheap. You can still buy a bundle of dalo for $15 like it was 10 years ago.

The rising cost of living is linked to the disruption in the global supply chain due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.