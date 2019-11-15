Challenge stereotypes surrounding breast cancer: FWCC

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has called on Fijians to challenge the stereotypes surrounding breast cancer.

As the world marks breast cancer awareness month known as Pinktober, Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says there are a lot of stereotypes associated with breast cancer, with sexual stereotypes being the most common.

Ali says that breast cancer is more of a taboo topic and an embarrassing discussion in many families.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds everyone should focus on challenging the stereotypes and stigmatization associated with breast cancer and giving survivors a space in society to share their stories.

As a survivor of colon and lung cancer herself, Ali says the month is also a great opportunity to start conversations about the disease.