Cessation Hubs established to assist smokers

There are now five Tobacco Cessation hubs in the country to provide assistance to Fijians who want to quit smoking.

These hubs are based in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa.

The Ministry of Health is working with the World Health Organization to provide face to face behavior counselling and nicotine replacement therapy.

According to WHO Team Leader Pacific NCD, Doctor Toma Konda says this initiative can increase the success rate for smoking cessation.

“Global evidence says that quit rate without any support is only for percent but brief advise from the doctor can increase the quit rate by 50 percent, with face to face behavior counselling and nicotine replacement therapy provided by the Cessation Hubs, the quit rate can increase four fold. “

Fijians have also been empowered to take ownership of their health.