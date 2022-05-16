Certain cancer drugs are not available: Dr Waqainabete

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Health Ministry says certain cancer drugs are not available in Fiji.

However, Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete does say that basic cancer medicines that are required for treatment are available.

“There are certain cancer medicines that some specialists do prefer. There are certain cancer medicines that may not be available and those are the ones that we do not have normally in our stock.”

Waqainabete says the ministry coordinates with the Fiji Cancer Society to purchase cancer medicines that are needed for treatment.

He adds arrangements are also made to refer people off-shore for cancer treatment as certain treatments such as radiotherapy are not available locally.