Cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness

Cataracts are still the leading factor causing blindness in Fiji.

Pacific Eye Institute Consultant Ophthalmologist Dr Luisa Rauto says other eye infections that are causing Fijians to lose their vision include glaucoma, trachoma and diabetes.

Dr Rauto says these eye infections are the cause of preventable blindness.

Article continues after advertisement

“Mainly the prevention and it comes back again to being well and having good nutrition, exercise. Those are the main things for the prevention of blindness and the early detection and early referral so we can treat it.”

She adds that early detection is critical in stopping the infection from destroying people’s vision.

The Ophthalmologist adds that diabetes is also one of the main causes for blindness in the country.