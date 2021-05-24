Home

Health

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory is operational

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 1:00 pm
Colonial War Memorial Hospital. [Source: File Photo]

The Minister for Health has confirmed that the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory equipment at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is operational.

Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the previous Cath lab was installed in 2009 and 2010, however, in 2020, the machine encountered some issues.

Doctor Waqainabete says there are Cath labs now available at Oceania Hospital and Heart International.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Healthcare Fiji will be coming online and offering cardiovascular services.

Dr Waqainabete says the Ministry has begun discussion and have put it as a policy in the budget to outsource some of the interventional and diagnostic work.

“What we will do is a few things. It means that we are able to have this that we can look towards and go and utilize it outside, but we can also ask for a standard of care. It will ensure that the biomedical equipment actually has a service contract and is fixed on a regular basis.”

He adds that they have the same referral system for those patients who need to access cardiovascular services.

Dr Waqainabete says that now Fiji has an international level cardiovascular service available locally, which is an achievement.

