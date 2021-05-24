Cancer victims and survivors remembered

The cancer awareness campaign took a new turn with the lighting of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

This is a global event and the first for Fiji.

Through Union for International Cancer Control, cities around the world signal their commitment to the global challenge of cancer by lighting up their major landmarks on February 4th in the World Cancer Day colours of orange and blue.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of the Wellness Department at the Ministry of Health, Doctor Devina Nand says this activity symbolizes that the fight against cancer is never over.

“This fight is ours and ours alone as a nation. We are proud as part of the Wellness unit of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to stand in this fight with the Fiji Cancer Society.”

Nand adds that corporate partnerships magnify the impact that this killer disease can have on the community.

“We cherish this partnership that continues to provide visibility to a disease that brings the greatest pain and suffering to not only those who live with this disease or have lived with it. But the families and community as well.”

GPH’s Hotel Service Manager Nancy Chute says they are thankful that their efforts will help raise awareness of cancer and hopefully reduce the deaths.

“Making a positive difference in our communities and working together to achieve equity. Together, we are striving to make the world around us a better place. “

The lights will be left on for the whole weekend to remember cancer victims and survivors.