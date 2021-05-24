Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|
Full Coverage

Health

Cancer victims and survivors remembered

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 5, 2022 4:40 pm
The cancer awareness campaign took a new turn with the lighting of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night. [Source: Photo Supplied]

The cancer awareness campaign took a new turn with the lighting of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

This is a global event and the first for Fiji.

Through Union for International Cancer Control, cities around the world signal their commitment to the global challenge of cancer by lighting up their major landmarks on February 4th in the World Cancer Day colours of orange and blue.

Article continues after advertisement

Head of the Wellness Department at the Ministry of Health, Doctor Devina Nand says this activity symbolizes that the fight against cancer is never over.

“This fight is ours and ours alone as a nation. We are proud as part of the Wellness unit of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to stand in this fight with the Fiji Cancer Society.”

Nand adds that corporate partnerships magnify the impact that this killer disease can have on the community.

“We cherish this partnership that continues to provide visibility to a disease that brings the greatest pain and suffering to not only those who live with this disease or have lived with it. But the families and community as well.”

GPH’s Hotel Service Manager Nancy Chute says they are thankful that their efforts will help raise awareness of cancer and hopefully reduce the deaths.

“Making a positive difference in our communities and working together to achieve equity. Together, we are striving to make the world around us a better place. “

The lights will be left on for the whole weekend to remember cancer victims and survivors.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.