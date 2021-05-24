Home

Cancer patients need support

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 5, 2022 12:19 pm

Cancer patients and survivors deserve everyone’s support because it can be a harrowing experience.

This was the advice from Vude Queen and cancer survivor, Laisa Vulakoro during the World Cancer Day celebrations hosted by the Suva Cancer Survivors at Laucala Bay yesterday.

Vulakoro paid tribute to the eight members of the group who had passed on and said it was imperative that people understand the struggles that patients and survivors go through during their ordeal.

“To those of you who have family who are suffering from cancer, or are survivors, we would like to ask for your understanding, your support, your kindness, your love to anyone who is journeying with cancer.”

The Suva Cancer Survivors group has over 700 members on social media.

Several events were held around the capital yesterday in honour of World Cancer Day, which is held each year on February 4th.

The theme for this year was “Close the care gap”

