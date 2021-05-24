Cancer is not a death sentence: Qalo

Breast cancer survivor, Salote Qalo says cancer does not kill when medical interventions are timely.

The 73-year-old was diagnosed with Stage One cancer in 2014 but despite being fearful, she went through her surgery.

She knows now there is always life after cancer.

Qalo is pleading with women to seek medical attention at their earliest.

“As soon as you realize that something is not normal go straight to the doctor and get a proper diagnosis from a medical doctor.”

Qalo says getting proper information from medical experts should be a priority when diagnosed with cancer.

She is a strong advocate with the Fiji Cancer Society in the hopes of helping other women who are in a similar situation.