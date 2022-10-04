Breast cancer survivor encourages early screening

Mary Luvevou

A mother of four is counting her blessings after surviving breast cancer.

Mary Luvevou relates it to lifesaving early detection.

In 2020, Mary Luvevou went to a free screening clinic, but her life changed as she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’ve never ever had surgery my whole life. I told my kids about what is happening during our family devotion, their response to me was that I will be ok and they hugged me.”

Luvevou had her surgery last October and did not need any chemotherapy treatment or medication.

The breast cancer survivor is grateful for the support of her family, the Fiji Cancer Society, and medical staff. She believes that having faith and being positive pay off.

“I want to thank all the stakeholders for their donation, doctors and the nurses for their work and I want to thank the Fiji Cancer society for providing everything for us survivors until today and for those who are diagnosed they have to trust the Lord and have faith in God that the Lord can heal them.”

Mary Luvevou was one of the guests who attended the Pinktober morning tea hosted by the Fiji Police Force today.