Breast cancer cases could be genetically inherited

Approximately ten percent of breast cancer cases in the country could be genetically inherited.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital Chief Surgeon, Doctor Josese Turagava highlighted this as the Ministry of Health continues to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Doctor Turagava says of the 300 cases of breast cancer recorded in the country, approximately thirty could be genetically inherited.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got a set of young 20s to 30-year-olds coming through who have a very strong family history. If your mother, your sister, or your aunty have had breast cancer in their lifetime, there is an increased risk for those people, for the immediate relative. In overseas we do genetic testing and in Fiji, we haven’t come through that yet, but we are in the discussion that 10 percent of all our breast cancers might be genetically inherited.”

Doctor Turagava says early screening is critical.

“Make sure that if you develop a lump , if the lump is as hard as stone, that it is there and is not moving and continues to grow over a month or two please see your doctor, get an early check up, get an early biopsy. You need to confirm what it is, whether it is cancer or not. If it is not cancer good enough, you don’t have to worry about it, but if it is cancer, at least you can have an early treatment and your chances of life is good so that you can continue to be productive and look after your family. “

He says every cancer has four stages and if cases are detected at the very last stage, they won’t be able to provide any assistance apart from palliative care.