Break the taboo on sexual reproductive health

Tarai Kolinivalu.

Breaking down the taboo surrounding sexual reproductive health remains a major challenge in Fiji.

The Reproductive and Family Health Association of Fiji expressed this viewpoint today during a consultation with officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Suva.

RFHAF Clinic Manager, Tarai Kolinivalu says while health authorities and organizations host outreach and awareness programs, discussions about family planning and sexual and reproductive health issues should start from home.

“Most of the villagers, they think that it’s just adult thing, there is no need to talk to the children about it but the thing that we are forgetting is that our children are getting pregnant. We cannot deny the fact that it’s happening. 12-year-olds, 13-year-olds, and it should not be a taboo anymore. It’s time that we open up, we need parents and grandparents to be talking to our young ones.”

Kolinivalu says RFHAF has a clinic in Suva which offers free general and family planning counselling, pap-smear testing and referrals, sexually-transmitted disease counselling, testing and treatment, ante natal clinic and gender-based violence counselling and referrals.