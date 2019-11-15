Boy, woman test negative for COVID-19

Test results for the nine-year-old boy and a 37-year-old woman have come back negative.

The two were admitted at the CWM Hospital and Labasa Hospital respectively.

The Health Ministry says the two have been cleared as they have tested negative for COVID-19.

There are currently no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in Fiji.

The boy and his family who are Fiji nationals travelled from Bangladesh and transited through Singapore en-route to Fiji.

The Minister says the boy was admitted at the CWM hospital on Tuesday as he began to have a fever.

The woman, on the other hand – had travelled from Narita in Japan last Saturday.

The Ministry says she had respiratory symptoms and was tested for influenza at the Fiji Centre for Disease Control.

As the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to many other respiratory illnesses (including colds and influenza) it is expected that with time the Ministry will investigate more persons with relevant travel history and symptoms related to COVID-19.

The Ministry says this should not alarm the public, but should be an indication of the high level of alertness and the precautionary approach they are taking in response to this global outbreak.

The Ministry is strongly urging the public not to spread rumours or misinformation about COVID-19.