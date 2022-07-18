Booster doses reduces severe illness and death: Waqainabete

[File Photo]

A COVID-19 booster dose will safely help restore and enhance protection against severe diseases and death.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this will help address the spike in COVID-19 cases in Fiji and across the world with more than half of them reported to be infectious new sub variants.’

The minister has stressed that a certain portion of the population is yet to receive their third and fourth COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

“We are not alone in the advisory, we are not alone in requesting everyone to be able to come forward and take their booster dozes, as I have said it is a known way and quantifiable way of preventing severe disease and death.”

Waqainabete states that the current noticeable increase in cases indicates an urgency to increase the ministry efforts to increase booster dose coverage.

The ministry has noted that as of July 14th this year, a total of 146,601 individuals have so far received their booster doses. This represents 47 percent of those eligible for a booster dose.