Be prepared urged diabetics

People diagnosed with diabetes have been urged to remain prepared as we are in the cyclone season.

Past trends have indicated that during the height of a cyclone, diabetics are often caught off-guard in looking after themselves.

Diabetes Fiji Chair, Taabish Akbar says Fijians should pay attention to their health and safety

“Store your insulin in a cool place or container in case of power cut. Protect your feet and injuries after a cyclone, if there is one by wearing proper footwear. This also applies to people going back to rural areas where walking barefoot is the norm but we need to be careful in looking after our feet”.

Diabetes Fiji has been working with stakeholders to ensure that patients have enough medicine stock to last during this cyclone season.