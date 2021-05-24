Ba residents urged to be aware of climate-sensative diseases.

Fijians in the greater areas of Ba have been reminded to not let their guard down and be aware of climate-sensitive diseases emerging during this cyclone and rainy season.

Koronubu, Ba Community Health worker, Hansel Vatuinaruku says they’ve learnt from past disasters where cases of leptospirosis would spike in some of the flood-prone communities after a disaster.

Ba was amongst the areas in the Western Division that felt the full brunt of the recent flooding, and Vatuinaruku adds that the concern now is the safety of residents to keep cases of climate-sensitive diseases at bay.

He says it’s high time Fijians understood and followed preventative measures.

“Promote clean-up campaigns and the collection of tins and rubbish. So, the main thing is sanitation and hygiene: how you keep your home safe and clean so it prevents leptospirosis from spreading in the first place.”

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry earlier confirmed that Fiji has recorded its first two deaths due to leptospirosis.

Vatuinaruku adds that they are upping the ante to ensure the safety of the residents and to prevent a large outbreak.