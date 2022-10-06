Ba Hospital achieves 100% hand hygiene

The Ba Hospital has added a layer of protection with its staff achieving 100% hand hygiene.

Aspen Medical Chief Operating Officer Barry Herberts says this is a huge achievement as these staff have undergone international-level training on hand hygiene.

Herberts says this is mainly to ensure they reduce any hospital-acquired infections which are very common.

“Hospitals are areas where people who are sick come into an area they may be fit and well normally at home they come to an area and there is a risk they may get an infection in a hospital there is a term for that nosocomial infection or hospital-acquired infection so that’s where if they were not in the system in the hospital they wouldn’t have gotten the infection.”

According to Herberts, the impact of hand hygiene is basically knocking out any potential exposure to infection.

He says health care workers will wash their hands before and after caring for each patient.

The training was for six weeks and included clinical and non-clinical staff.