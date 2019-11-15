Home

Awareness work paid off for Health Ministry

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 21, 2020 6:32 am

The Ministry of health have recorded a reduction in the number of diseases that normally spike during rainy season in Fiji.

The Health Minister says their awareness and advocacy around the country throughout last year have made a huge impact resulting in the drop of diseases such as dengue, typhoid and leptospirosis.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says his team will continue with their work in most parts of the country this year to help keep the numbers of diseases at a low.

“Normally speaking around this time of the year, we normally have big numbers of dengue’s, typhoid, leptospirosis, and this time of the year we are not having it so far this year and numbers are not high. There’s even no leptospirosis within the central division that we’ve picked up.”

The Health Minister and his team were in Namara, Tailevu yesterday continuing their advocacy work on the importance of our health.

