Health

Authorities keeps an eye on the African Swine Fever

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 5:20 am
[Source: Fremont Beef Company]

Fiji is importing pork products only from Australia and New Zealand as there are no known cases of African Swine Fever.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says there are no cases of African Swine Fever in Fiji, which is why they are taking preventative measures.

Doctor Reddy says Fiji once banned the importation of pork for personal consumption in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do not allow anyone to bring in pork meat for personal consumption. For commercial use only from Australia and New Zealand and those certified companies approved by BAF following certain protocols.”

The Ministry is undertaking various training for its staff and commercial farmers to ensure they are following the guidelines.

The Ministry intends to strengthen Fiji’s preparedness against any possible incursion of ASF into the country.

He adds that there is no known treatment or vaccination for ASF.

 

